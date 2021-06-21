ANACORTES – The state Department of Transportation will work Tuesday to restripe the roundabout at Sharpes Corner with a goal of improving its operation, according to a press release Monday evening.
The agency has monitored traffic volume and accidents since the roundabout was finished in 2018 and decided that the average volume of traffic can be managed with a single lane.
The work is scheduled to take place between 2 a.m. and 4 p.m. Travel delays should be expected.
The change means that drivers coming from Anacortes will now yield to only one circulating lane before entering the roundabout. The goal is to make entering the roundabout from Anacortes easier.
To accomplish that, drivers coming from the east (Burlington) will have two options — a lane for Whidbey Island or a lane for Anacortes. Those heading toward Whidbey Island and the Port Townsend Ferry should use the leftmost lane. Those heading toward Anacortes/San Juan Ferry should use the bypass lane / right lane and will no longer be able to go through the roundabout.
