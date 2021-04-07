Anacortes firefighters were en route to Shelter Bay shortly after 11 a.m. March 30 to assist in extinguishing a possible boat fire when a second agency assist call went out, this time for a structure fire on Guemes Island.
The possible boat fire turned out to be boat exhaust, Anacortes Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy said. The fire on Guemes Island was more serious.
Anacortes Fire Department sent an engine, ambulance and command unit to the island via the Guemes Island Ferry, Kennedy said. A detached shed was fully engulfed; Anacortes firefighters, who were on the scene before the all-volunteer island fire department arrived, knocked down the fire within 10 to 15 minutes and then assisted in extinguishing hotspots.
According to the Guemes Island Ferry log, the ferry left Anacortes for Guemes Island with firefighters at 11:13 a.m. and returned at 12:27 p.m.
There was no reported damage to surrounding structures. The county fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.
