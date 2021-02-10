More than 550 people were affected by the release, most of whom lived in the Swinomish Reservation and La Conner.
Hundreds reported symptoms of eye, throat and lung irritation, nausea, and fatigue, and 12 people sought medical attention.
Shell employees had deviated from procedures during maintenance which allowed for 700 pounds of pollutants to enter the air, according to the EPA.
Shell has also paid $420,000 fines to the Northwest Clean Air Agency and Washington Safety and Health Agency for violations of environmental and worker safety laws.
“We are glad to see the EPA take action to hold Shell Oil accountable for its violations of air pollution laws,” Swinomish Tribal Chairman Steve Edwards said in a press release.
Shell could not be immediately reached for comment.
