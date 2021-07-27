The second event caused many complaints from residents on the Swinomish Reservation, some of whom had to seek medical treatment according to a press release by the Swinomish Tribal Community.
The NWCAA announced it found that in both events, emissions were visible for more than five minutes within two consecutive hours, which is in violation of air quality regulations.
“With two oil refineries literally in our backyard, we are directly impacted by the refineries’ operations, and we need them to do better,” Swinomish Tribal Chairman Steve Edwards said in a press release. “We are glad to see the Northwest Clean Air Agency take action to hold Shell Oil accountable for its repeated violations of air pollution laws that again affected the Swinomish Tribe and surrounding communities.”
In both incidents “refinery personnel immediately responded to stabilize operations and reduce the impacts of flaring,” said Andrea Petrich, Shell Puget Sound Refinery spokesperson. “We treat all issues related to health, safety and the environment with the utmost seriousness and regret that these flaring events and the associated odor impacts last September took place.”
Shell was fined by the NWCAA over a similar flaring incident in 2015.
HollyFrontier Corp. in Dallas is in agreement to acquire the refinery, with a completed transaction anticipated by year’s end.
