Shipwreck Fest and the Oyster Run join the list of annual Anacortes events that won’t be ready to make their comeback this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Shipwreck Fest, a large flea market that fills the Commercial Avenue one day in July each year, is hosted by the Fidalgo Island Rotary.
“We have sadly decided that we cannot fit into the state and county rules for a street festival this summer,” organizers wrote on the event’s website. “Please stay well, and we’ll plan on seeing all of you in July 16, 2022.”
Information: shipwreckfest.com
The Oyster Run, a one-day motorcycle festival that normally fills downtown Anacortes in late September, is also canceled for this year.
“As we can not implement the crowd control measures outlined in the Washington State Phase 3 COVID event guidelines, we are unfortunately not going to be able to hold our event again this year,” organizers wrote on the event’s website. “Here’s to a fully opened 2022! Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to hosting you all again next year!”
Information: oysterruninc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.