No Shipwreck Fest and no Oyster Run.
Those are the latest two events to be removed from the annual events calendar this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Shipwreck has been cancelled for 2020, as recommended by the City of Anacortes,” the Fidalgo Island Rotary wrote on its website. “Vendors will receive refunds. We look forward to a better 2021. Rotary urges you to stay safe and well during this unusual time.”
The July festival is one of the biggest fundraisers for the service club.
Oyster Run is also canceled. The late September event normally brings hundreds of motorcycles and their riders to Anacortes. The organization is selling merchandise on its website calling 2020 “the year that never was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.