Public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 30
on shoreline plan update
Anacortes is conducting a periodic review of its Shoreline Master Program, or SMP, as required every eight years by the state Shoreline Management Act.
An open house is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at City Hall to inform the community about the update process, answer questions and collect feedback.
The periodic review ensures that the SMP stays current with changes in law and is consistent with other city plans and regulations. The city anticipates adoption of updates by June 2020.
Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/1095/SMP-Update
Another delay in roof
project at senior center
The Anacortes City Council cancelled the city’s contract Monday with Esary Roofing and Siding Co. for installation of a metal roof on the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, citing cost concerns.
The contract was for $257,504.86 for emergency repairs in November and installation of a metal roof by April. The city has $150,000 set aside for the project.
The council directed Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer to hire a contractor to make emergency repairs on the leaking roof but seek bids for installation of a less expensive composite roof.
It’s the latest delay on replacing the roof, which is 24 years old. Bids were rejected in April because they exceeded the amount set aside for the project. Two subsequent contractors defaulted on their contracts.
“There are now leaks in several places,” according to a city report. “Rain is frequent this time of year and it is imperative the roof is temporarily repaired and replaced immediately to prevent further damage to the building and protect the vulnerable population served by the Anacortes Senior Center from falls and mold exposure.”
