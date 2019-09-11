Along the rocky shores of Fidalgo and Burrows islands, as well as around the San Juan Islands and the shores beyond, patches of green fronds spread across the surface, floating along the top of the water.
As they create a net across the water, they stay in place thanks to stalks that grow more than 40 feet to attach to the rocky bottom and hold the plants in place.
Bull kelp, so named because it resembles a bull whip, forms a sort of underwater forest that provides habitat for salmon and other sea life.
Herons perch on its sturdy stalks on the water, and seals swim through the dense plants, looking for something to eat and taking the chance to rest among the fronds.
Orcas, too, often swim through the kelp, seeking out salmon and even playing with the plants to socialize with other members of the pod.
But as the years go by, the dense forests of bull kelp, which are currently at their most dense in the Salish Sea, have started to shrink. Aerial photographs and first-hand accounts tell the tale of shrinking beds.
The Samish Indian Nation Department of Natural Resources has joined several other national groups to look into the problem. The department is looking at the Samish Traditional Territory, which includes Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
The question isn’t if the kelp beds are shrinking, it’s why, said Samish Natural Resources Director Todd Woodard.
Researching bull kelp
Using high-resolution aerial photographs taken between 2006 and 2016, the Friends of the San Juan Islands started looking into the problem. The study showed a 30 percent decline of bull kelp in that decade, though some areas saw a 90 percent loss.
That research only looked into San Juan County, leaving much of Skagit County without the same level of digitization. So the Samish Department of Natural Resources decided to look into it. Casey Palmer-McGee is the project manager for the study.
They gathered some knowledge from two tribal fisherman who have more than 100 years of experience fishing in the area. The fishermen spent a weekend mapping out where they recall seeing the largest areas of bull kelp.
“They told stories of when they were young,” Palmer-McGee said.
Many of those areas are now diminished or gone, Woodard said.
That kind of indigenous science helps fill in gaps in information
The information helped create a baseline for kelp data, one that the Samish DNR can keep adding to, Woodard said.
“It folds together to get a more complete picture,” he said.
The DNR crew is also getting out on the water to see things for themselves. This week, they headed out in kayaks to travel around a kelp bed at Burrows Island, among others.
By using GPS, the crew can map out the exact size of the kelp bed, Palmer-McGee said. The kayaks mean the crew can get closer to the shore and stay closer to the kelp than it could in a motor boat, giving a more accurate reading.
They traveled out in the kayaks almost exactly one year ago, too. By taking measurements exactly one year apart, at the same exact tide level, the crew can make sure they are getting the most accurate reading, he said.
Up next, the crews will be taking a look under the water. A new grant means the department can purchase an under-water remote-operated vehicle with a camera. That means a much more accurate look at the density of the bed, the condition of the stalks and the condition of the seabed underneath them.
Comparing all elements associated with the kelp may provide some insight as to why some bull kelp beds have vanished and why others are still holding on.
More than 30 organizations have become involved in an international effort to research bull kelp, Palmer-McGee said. Samish is leading the research in this area.
“We are part of a large effort,” Woodard said.
The group also wants to bring in citizen scientists to help track the kelp beds, because the job is too big for the small DNR group or even the broader group of organizations looking into the problem.
“There’s a lot of information we can still fill in,” Woodard said.
Cultural significance
Bull kelp has long been used by the Samish people as food, storage and toys.
“It has historical significance,” Woodard said. “This kelp plays a critical role in the cultural identity of the Samish people.”
In addition to being used in traditional cooking, the bulbs can be cut, dried and filled as a storage unit, Woodard said. Often, the Samish people would use them to store fish oil.
Or, they would fill the bulb with gravel and then dry it. Once the kelp skin hardened and dried out, the bulb could be used as a rattle.
Bull kelp also plays strongly into the Samish story of the Maiden of Deception Pass. According to Samish legend, the maiden lives underwater and makes sure that food is plentiful for her people. Her hair (very reminiscent of bull kelp) can be seen floating on the water.
Part of the role of the Samish DNR is to make sure that traditions can be passed on from generation to generation. Without protecting the creatures and plants of the Salish Sea, those traditions will be lost. Only by finding the cause of the shrinking beds can the department work with other organizations to make sure the kelp is saved, Woodard said.
Keeping the kelp alive for fish, whales
The Samish people don’t just want to protect the bull kelp for its history and its cultural significance, though, Woodard said. The kelp also plays a very important ecological role.
Several kinds of fish spend time in the kelp beds, including several species of rockfish that have recently been added to the endangered species list.
It also plays a very important role for orca whales, Woodard said.
“This is a keystone habitat in the sea,” he said.
Diminished beds will affect fish and then all the other creatures who eat those fish, Woodard said.
It’s important for boaters to realize that, he said. If people boat into the kelp beds and kill the kelp, it could have an adverse impact on many sea creatures.
“When the kelp is chopped up with a boat motor, it has an impact on the environment,” Woodard said.
