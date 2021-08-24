Ferry service between Anacortes and Sidney, British Columbia, will not resume before 2022, Washington State Ferries announced this past week.
States Ferries cited vessel and staffing shortages, along with uncertainty around the reopening of the U.S.-Canada maritime border, as factors delaying the return of service.
“Adding international service at this time would further stress already strained domestic service that’s affecting Washingtonians still navigating post-COVID travel,” State Ferries wrote in an online update.
The Anacortes-to-Sidney run, which operates seasonally spring through fall, has been on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, 115,836 people rode the Anacortes-to-Sidney ferry, according to data from the state Department of Transportation. The ferry did not run in 2020 and will not run in 2021.
The run first opened between Anacortes and Sidney in 1922. A centennial celebration is in the works for next year, Mayor Laurie Gere has said.
The route has a huge economic impact on this region, with an estimated $20 million spent per year in a five-county region and 143 jobs supported, she wrote last year.
It has faced several efforts to end it through the years, most recently with legislation to privatize the run in September 2020. That bill did not pass, but the Joint Transportation Committee held a study in mid-December 2020 to look at feasibility of a private ferry service.
According to the study, private operation of the ferry from Anacortes to Sidney would result in a net operating loss for the Washington State Ferries and have a negative economic impact on Anacortes, the San Juan Islands and Skagit County if a private company moves the route to Bellingham.
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said at the time that she does not support privatization of the ferry system and that the state needs to provide adequate funding to rebuild its aging ferry fleet.
“A private ferry would not serve the community in the same manner and would look at alternate routes to Canada which could possibly take the (Sidney) route out of Anacortes,” she said in an email. “We would lose local jobs, tourism and sales tax revenue.”
There are no plans to discontinue Canada service in the long term, Ferries Director of Government Relations John Vezina said earlier this year. The governor’s budget includes funds to keep that route going, he said.
