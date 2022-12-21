New signs up and down the Rotary Trail at Cap Sante now give hikers a look back at Anacortes history, as well as a map of the area.

Seven interpretive signs are now in place along the roughly half-mile trail that leads from the woods next to the Anacortes Yacht Club to the summit of Cap Sante. They are from a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Anacortes, the Samish Indian Nation and the City of Anacortes.


