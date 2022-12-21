New signs up and down the Rotary Trail at Cap Sante now give hikers a look back at Anacortes history, as well as a map of the area.
Seven interpretive signs are now in place along the roughly half-mile trail that leads from the woods next to the Anacortes Yacht Club to the summit of Cap Sante. They are from a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Anacortes, the Samish Indian Nation and the City of Anacortes.
Funding comes from the club, a grant from Rotary International and a City of Anacortes Lodging Tax grant.
Rotary Club member Jack Darnton started the process, which was then completed and finalized by Adam Farnsworth, with the Anacortes Museum.
The signs have historical information and photos from the area and are situated to be closest to where the sign is displayed, Farnsworth said. A QR code on each sign will take visitors to websites where there is more audio and video history to explore. That site will see more regular updates, so even people who have walked by before can still learn something new, he said.
Information on the old amphitheater in the side of Cap Sante is located at the kiosk closest to where the amphitheater sits, for example, he said.
The signs are funded with tourism dollars, and having an online presence is one element of that, Farnsworth said.
"It's important to tell the story of Anacortes," he said.
Tom Wooten, chairman of the Samish Indian Nation, was on the committee to help with sign creation and information gathering. This is a great program that helps let people know that this tribe has been here longer than the town has been here and that it is still here and active, Wooten said.
Growing up here, it wasn't uncommon to talk to people who didn't know anything about the Samish Indian Nation, he said. He still runs into people who have never heard of the tribe.
Being included on signs like this will help with that, Wooten said.
Rotary Club members created the kiosks that now house the signs. City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation staff helped install them. It took about 500 volunteer hours to build the kiosks and clean up the trail, which reopened to the public in June.
Up next, the Rotary Club is looking at a new summit viewpoint looking east toward Mount Baker, including an ADA accessible trail and more signs.
