State disaster experts say it will happen like this: the Juan de Fuca plate will jar loose and slide under the North American plate, shoving a swath of ocean 18 feet high toward the Washington coast at speeds of at least 20 knots.
The wave will wash over coastal Washington and Vancouver Island and continue on through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, sweeping over communities along the upper Olympic Peninsula and lower Vancouver Island: Neah Bay, 29 minutes after the tsunami’s start; Clallam Bay, 42 minutes; Sooke, 54 minutes; Port Angeles, 1 hour 8 minutes; Victoria, 1 hour 14 minutes; San Juan Island’s South Beach, 1 hour 32 minutes; southwest Lopez Island, 1 hour 33 minutes; southwest Fidalgo Island, 1 hour 40 minutes; Cypress Island and west Anacortes, 1 hour 50 minutes; Guemes Island, 1 hour 51 minutes.
The water will recede here 15 minutes later, leaving unimaginable destruction in its wake.
It’s happened before. The last tectonic tussle resulting in a 9.0-magnitude or greater quake, in January 1700, sent a tsunami wave barreling across the Pacific and into Japan. In 1964, a subduction zone earthquake in Alaska triggered a tsunami that reached a height of almost 13 feet at Seaview, Washington. The Alaskan earthquake had a magnitude of 9.2, the second strongest earthquake ever recorded.
Geologists say the plates’ movement has produced a 9.0 earthquake about once every 300 to 600 years. That means the next one “could happen tomorrow, or it could happen 200 years from now,” said Steven Friederich, spokesman for the Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division.
Brian Terbush, the division’s earthquake program coordinator, said GPS tracking indicates the plates are moving “at a slower rate than (they) would if they were not ‘stuck together’ by the friction between the plates close to where they meet,” he texted Monday. He added that the plates slip “a little bit every 14 months” and bend upward. “This is the signal seen on the GPS stations that indicates the (plates) are locked,” he texted. “Most of those slip events happen deep underground under the sound west of Anacortes … under the San Juan Islands.”
State emergency management officials have implemented several improvements to the state’s tsunami warning systems to help residents prepare. The latest: All of the state’s tsunami sirens — including two in Anacortes — will be upgraded soon with better satellite capability and connectivity under a federal grant awarded this month to the state Emergency Management Division.
The $870,752 Tsunami Activities Grant was awarded the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Weather Service.
The tsunami sirens in Anacortes — one near Skyline Marina, the other at the city wastewater treatment plant — are among 76 All Hazard Alert Broadcast warning sirens on the Washington coast. The new satellite upgrades will help the state know when batteries need to be replaced and improve remote maintenance of the sirens. The funding also purchases one year of satellite time for daily status testing, monthly audio tests, emergency activations, and tsunami evacuation exercises and drills.
“Having these sirens connected to satellites means we’ll have a safer coast and more control over any maintenance issues that might come up,” state tsunami program coordinator Elyssa Tappero said in an announcement of the grant.
The grant will also fund an analysis to determine how many vertical evacuation structures are needed on the coast. In the face of a tsunami originating from the Cascadia Subduction Zone, some parts of the coast may have fewer than 20 minutes to evacuate, according to the Emergency Management Division. One such structure exists above a gym at Ocosta Elementary School in Westport. Another tower will be constructed next year in Tokeland by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe. A potential new tower on the Long Beach Peninsula is being designed and work is underway on potential towers in Aberdeen, Westport and Ocean Shores.
The grant also pays for:
• New animated tsunami simulations created by scientists at the state Department of Natural Resources. Animations were released in August showing the entire Washington coast as well as detailed views in Bellingham and the San Juan Islands. The new animations will focus on the Port of Bellingham, Anacortes and southwest Washington.
• New inundation and current velocity maps created for the Hood Canal and northern Whatcom County, areas where maps are not currently published.
• A Maritime Mitigation and Response Strategy for the Port of Bellingham, and education and outreach focused on maritime and inner coast stakeholders.
• New tsunami signs, training for NOAA Weather Radio use and more outreach preparedness events on the coast.
In addition, emergency managers released in April new “tsunami evacuation walk times” maps residents can use to get to safety when a tsunami is on its way. The maps also identify three assembly sites in Anacortes where residents can meet with loved ones and get access to drinking water, blankets and medication: Anacortes Airport, Anacortes High School, and Swinomish Casino Lodge & Resort.
COMING UP: The Great Washington ShakeOut is scheduled for Oct. 17. The event will include a video contest for teens; prizes will be awarded for short videos about earthquake preparedness. More information is available at mil.wa.gov/earthquake.
