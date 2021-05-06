Anacortes has a new town crier.
August Wolff beat out two other competitors this week to earn the title of official Town Crier of Anacortes.
The position, decided by a team of judges representing the Anacortes Sister Cities Association, the City of Anacortes and the Chamber of Commerce, represents Anacortes at both area events and internationally.
Current Town Crier Richard Riddell is moving away next month.
