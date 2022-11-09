On plaques at Grand View and Fern Hill cemeteries, there are names of soldiers who fell in many conflicts, including the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam veterans listed are Darwin H. Engman, Russell C. Hibler, Gordon W. Logan Jr., Domenick A. Spinelli and Howard W. Gulliksen.
Their names are also listed on a memorial in Washington, D.C.
A group of Anacortes women recently decided to find the names of the local men on that national wall.
When Sheila Litzinger was visiting Grand View Cemetery, she noticed the memorial and the names of those who had lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
Her uncle had fought in the war, but said he had trouble finding the names of his fellow soldiers who died in the war because he didn't know their full names.
Many soldiers referred to each other only by nicknames, she said. So when it came time to looking them up on a memorial, her uncle couldn't.
Litzinger took it upon herself to look up the Anacortes soldiers when she, her sisters and her niece (Sandra Eaton, Patty Hughes and Trista Sakuma) were on a family trip to Washington, D.C.
All of them grew up in Anacortes, and some of the names on the memorial were familiar to them, she said.
The national memorial lists the 58,318 names of those who fell in combat. The names are listed chronologically based on when they were killed or when they went missing in action.
Of those thousands of names, 11 are those of women, Litzinger said.
The memorial itself was designed by Maya Lin, a 21-year-old college student who won a national design contest. It was dedicated Nov. 13, 1982.
When it was opened, military officers read the names, which took 56 hours to complete, Litzinger said.
As she spent time in front of the memorial, she said she thought about all the service members and the families they had left behind.
Litzinger had written down the names of those on the Anacortes plaques and looked them up at a kiosk at the national memorial in order to find them among the thousands of others.
One was older, with children, but the others were young.
"They were boys," she said.
Finding the names of the Anacortes men really brought about what Litzinger said she thinks the wall is supposed to do: "healing and remembrance."
"Never forget," she said. "These are people of our community. ... They were a few of so many names, too many names."
Litzinger said it's important to take time to remember all of those who served — those who made it home and those who did not.
"They need to know that people care," she said.
As the women headed into the airport to fly home, they passed an incoming Honor Flight. The flights are part of a national effort to honor veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C.
As those who were part of the Honor Flight entered the airport, there were cheers all around to thank them for their service.
"They are the ones that made it back," Litzinger said.
It was such a special way to finish out the trip, she said.
"The price of our freedoms is high and as a nation we can never stop being grateful," she said.
