The developer representing the owner of the former fish processing plant site at Fifth Street and K Avenue said June 30 he was notified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that he cannot clear the site for redevelopment until an archeological consultant determines whether the waterfront property contains Indigenous burials and/or cultural artifacts.
City Planning Director Don Measamer approved a demolition permit on June 29 — the day after the old building was destroyed by fire — completing an arduous process that required getting demolition approval first from other agencies, including the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. But the next day, Nels Strandberg of Strandberg Construction said he was notified by the Corps of Engineers that an archeological survey would be required.
The application for permits from Fish and Wildlife and the Corps of Engineers was completed on May 25, according to the project file. But to the question, “Has a cultural resource (archeological) survey been performed on the project area?,” the answer was “no.”
What is now Anacortes was occupied by Coast Salish people for thousands of years prior to European and American arrival. Evidence of their occupation is found everywhere, assistant state archeologist Lance Wollwage said. Cultural objects were found most recently during the Port of Anacortes’ restoration of Quiet Cove.
The cultural resource survey process is outlined in the National Historic Preservation Act. If cultural resources are found, then the Corps of Engineers will identify who should be involved in developing a mitigation plan — a consultation that will involve one or more tribal governments, Wollwage said. The public will have an opportunity to provide input, as well, he said.
Measamer said June 29 he hoped the site could be cleaned up that week.
“Our concern is to clean it up as soon as possible. Any way we can facilitate that, we want to do that,” he said.
But it was soon clear that wasn’t going to happen.
In addition to the cultural resource survey requirement, Strandberg said the fire complicates clearing the site for new construction. Before it was destroyed by fire, the dilapidated old structure was a teardown. It’s now a mass of charred debris within feet of Guemes Channel.
Strandberg said he and property owner Jerrel Barto “are committed to getting this cleaned up as soon as the agencies with jurisdiction give us clearance to do so.”
The fire occurred after a day of record-setting heat. Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy said July 2 the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Fifth and K was the site of a codfish processing plant first built in 1891 — the Anacortes American reported in 1916 and 1917 of an expansion that included a new warehouse, new wharf and regrouping of existing buildings on the site — and was the first codfish processing plant north of San Francisco. Owner J.A. Matheson’s codfish schooners brought cod here from the Bering Sea, and as early as 1893 the plant was packaging cod for shipment to Hawaii.
Property owner Jerrel Barto — a Southern California oil company owner and part-time Anacortes resident who also owns Rosario Resort on Orcas Island — had proposed building four condominiums on the site. That is not allowed under the city’s Shoreline Master Program, however, and options being explored now include a 10,000-square-foot commercial building, according to a project file available on the city website.
At some point, pilings will be removed and the shoreline replanted with native vegetation, according to the project file.
Log In
