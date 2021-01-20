Six candidates for three seats on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Senate advanced Saturday to the Feb. 13 general election.
For Senate Seat No. 3, incumbent Brian Porter and Dave Johnston – the only two candidates for that position – will be on the general election ballot.
For Senate Seat No. 4, three-term Sen. Kevin Paul – a noted carver and educator — will retire, having failed to advance. Greg Edwards and Bruce James were the two top finishers and advance to the general election.
For Senate Seat No. 5, incumbent Joe Williams and Tandy Wilbur advanced from a field of four candidates.
Swinomish is a signatory to the Treaty of Point Elliott of 1855 and, as a sovereign Indigenous nation, has a government-to-government relationship with the United States.
The 11-member Senate is the governing body of the 15-square-mile Swinomish Reservation and also protects treaty-reserved rights throughout the tribe’s historical territory. Senators serve staggered five-year terms and elect the chairperson, a full-time salaried position. The current chairman is Steve Edwards.
Paul declined to comment for this story, but on social media congratulated the candidates who advanced to the general election. “Best of luck to you!,” he wrote. “I loved working for SITC at its highest level. Keep that canoe moving forward to the people.”
During Paul’s time on the Senate, the tribe developed the Swinomish Lodge and the Swinomish Market at the Village; built Tallawhalt, a neighborhood of 16 homes; built didgwalic Wellness Center and hosted the 2011 Canoe Journey.
