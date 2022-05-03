Skagit 911 has again raised the possibility of asking voters to approve a sales tax increase during the general election in November, citing the need for technology upgrades and capital improvements in a growing county.
It’s a proposal the service has been considering since early last year.
Skagit 911 is funded by a one-tenth of 1% of sales tax, a 911 tax on phone bills and user fees. The agency may seek an increase of another one-tenth of 1% to help fund the service’s needs, according to a news release this week.
That amounts to a $1 increase per $1,000 spent and would generate roughly $3.9 million annually. A recent assessment showed that with current funding, the organization’s infrastructure doesn’t meet the needs of first responders, according to the release.
Skagit 911 also has outdated technology and equipment. Some parts of the county lack the radio coverage needed to communicate in an emergency. System upgrades are needed to make sure the service remains safe from cyber attacks.
The 911 service, which employs 45 people, has seen a population increase of 13% in the last 12 years.
According to the news release, the proposed tax increase would improve radio coverage, add space for more dispatchers and allow more technology upgrades.
