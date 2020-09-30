The Skagit Community Foundation has donated $99,000 to the City of Anacortes to assist small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council unanimously accepted the donation Monday.
The money will be distributed in the form of grants of up to $10,000 to businesses that have up to 30 employees. The city has already received 14 applications, and grants could be awarded beginning next week, Planning Director Don Measamer said Tuesday.
Earlier this year, a city-appointed committee reviewed and recommended applications for $150,000 in city grants, funded by money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Measamer said the same committee, criteria and application process will be used with the latest grant funding.
Measamer said grants from the first round were used by businesses to help pay employees, buy personal protective equipment for employees and make safety modifications to help businesses accommodate customers.
