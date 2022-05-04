...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The COVID-19 case count is now on the rise in Skagit County.
The county announced in a press release Wednesday it has moved to a “Substantial” disease transmission level, up from “Moderate” last week.
The seven-day case rate has increased by 111 percent since last week and seven-day hospitalization rate by 50 percent, the release states.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths, though.
The prominent virus strain now appears to be BA.2, which data indicates is milder than other strains. Still, some people can become critically ill, so Public Health urges taking protective measures: Get vaccinated (those 50 and over can now get a second booster); test with an at-home kit before gathering in a group; and use the option to wear a good mask, particularly if unvaccinated, sick or immunocompromised.
