The Guemes Island Ferry will be dry-docked for scheduled maintenance beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and will last until 6:30 a.m., Monday, March 20. During this time, a passenger-only ferry will run on the regular schedule.
The ferry requires dry-dock maintenance and a U.S. Coast Guard inspection every two years to operate.
The ferry will be serviced at Dakota Creek Industries in Anacortes and have its hull spot-painted and repaired, its fuel tanks stripped and cleaned, car deck coated and repaired, as well as other routine maintenance on major equipment performed, said Forrest Jones, county Transportation Programs Section manager.
Arrow Marine Group of Port Angeles will provide a 49-passenger ferry to take over the regular schedule, but won’t be able to take vehicles. It will remain on-call for emergency services.
Temporary traffic and parking revisions will be in effect for the streets surrounding the ferry dock. Jones said signs will be installed and letters explaining the changes will be sent to nearby property owners. “We understand the imposition this puts on them,” he said.
Concerns about parking can be addressed by county Public Works at 360-416-1400.
Capt. Rachel Rowe advises those who use the ferry once a week or less to consider other methods of transportation during the haul-out, including carpooling and Skagit Transit, rather than leaving a car parked in Anacortes. Doing so would leave spaces for daily commuters, she said.
Rowe said the county is looking into grants and other means to purchase better quality security cameras in the county parking lot areas, but they can’t be installed before the haul-out.
“We are advising that people not leave their cars for extended periods of time,” Rowe said.
