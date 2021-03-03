It’s an extension of a previous advisory connected to an outbreak affecting Pine Siskins in the area. The species irregularly moves down from the boreal forests of Canada into the U.S. in years when food is scarce. The high clusters of birds allow for the bacterial disease to spread faster. Removing feeders makes birds forage naturally and away from groups.
Birds infected with the disease are lethargic, easily approachable and have ruffled feathers.
The risk of infection to humans and pets is low, but possible. Gloves should be worn to remove any dead birds, and the body should be wrapped in a plastic bag for disposal.
State officials also say that hummingbird feeders and birdbaths should also be put away, as transmission is possible through them.
When the advisory ends, bird feeders and birdbaths should be cleaned regularly with warm, soapy water and soaked in a solution of nine parts water and one part bleach. They should be rinsed and dried before being refilled.
Bird droppings spread disease, so cleaning the areas beneath feeders helps to stop the spread of disease.
Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned regularly and changed early morning to prevent freezing during the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.