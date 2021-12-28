Skagit County continues to move forward on its all-electric ferry to Guemes Island.
The county commissioners approved last week a 14-year ferry capital improvement plan, which includes projects the county’s ferry department would like to accomplish in the next several years.
The report is compiled annually by the county’s Public Works Department, Capt. Rachel Rowe told the commissioners on Dec. 21.
An important distinction is that the projects listed in the plans are not necessarily funded, Rowe said. The improvement plan is more like a wish list. If the county receives the funding it needs, it will move forward with the projects as listed. If not, they get pushed to later.
“Nothing is set in stone,” Rowe said.
Having projects and their estimated costs on the plan helps the county qualify for funding, she said.
One project that is starting in the new year is the replacement of three deteriorating girders on the Anacortes ferry terminal, she said.
Also on the plan are haul-outs of the existing ferry in 2023 and 2024.
If completely funded, the all-electric ferry planned by the county would then come into service in 2025. That ferry would cost about $17.6 million, conservatively, Rowe said.
The county needs to secure about $10 million more in grant, federal and state funding before it can do that.
The shore facility and terminal improvements are already paid for, so that entire $10 million would go toward vessel construction, she said.
In addition to grant dollars, a vessel surcharge is also bringing in about $225,000 each year for a new vessel. It’s a small amount when you look at the entire cost of the project, but really helps in the long run, Rowe said. The idea is that that surcharge is building up in an account so in 40 years, when the new vessel needs to be replaced, there will be a reserve fund to help pay for it.
She also talked about the expenses associated with the ferry, including those associated with the haul-outs.
“After the new ferry is built, things look a lot more stable,” Rowe said. “That’s one of the reasons we pursued vessel replacement in the first place.”
Skagit County is holding a virtual public meeting in January to talk about upcoming work on the Guemes Island ferry terminal.
The project is to help implement terminal modifications needed to support a larger and heavier new vessel. It includes installing a charging arm and maintenance platform, upgrading three dolphins, replacing the loading apron and updating the wing wall.
