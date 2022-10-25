covid logo

Skagit County had 43 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 for the five days running Oct. 16-20, down 22 cases from the previous Sunday-through-Thursday period, according to the state Department of Health.

It is the lowest number reported for a Sunday-through-Thursday period since 38 were reported April 10-14. 

