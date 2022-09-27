Four mayors in Skagit County came together last week to ask the state Legislature representatives to focus on reforms to law enforcement regulations.
The mayors of Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley said crime continues to climb in their towns and their citizens are worried.
“In the four cities in Skagit County, we have seen the detrimental effects of increasing crime, drug abuse and an embolden criminal element that is making our communities less safe,” the mayors said in the letter. “Unless serious thoughtful action is taken at the state level, we believe public safety will continue to degrade for the over 75,000 people we four mayors represent.”
Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller said he joined with the other mayors for multiple reasons, including his campaign promise to prioritize public safety.
He talked about one incident from January where officers spotted a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen. Officers approached, but the driver fled the scene, almost hitting a couple of people, Miller said in an email. The driver crashed, not hurting anyone else, and was detained by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community police, he said in his email. The driver had ammunition, an empty holster and a felony warrant out of Whatcom County.
The new laws prevented our police department from pursuing and arresting a known dangerous felon, Miller said in his email.
"Our crime has been going up in Anacortes, and we know that 99% of our crime in Anacortes stems from the use/abuse of illicit drugs," he wrote. "Car theft, prowls, thefts of all kinds are up, and we didn’t need the full set of crime stats to tell us mayors what was happening."
He said he's talked to other mayors across the state and county and has talked about it at length with members of the community.
"We mayors are looking to change the current trajectory of the rising crime and need help from Olympia to do it," Miller said in his email.
In the letter, the mayors laid out several problems they believe stem from changes in the way police can respond to crimes.
They talked about the issues that come from changes to laws regarding pursuits, drugs, jails and talking to juveniles.
Police officers can no longer chase criminals who are fleeing, the letter states.
The new laws “created many situations where criminals simply drive away from police when the lights and sirens go on, because they know the police will likely not be allowed to chase them,” the mayors state in the letter. “We all have examples of incidents that have jeopardized our cities due to a suspect knowingly fleeing and flaunting the pursuit laws, and evidentiary statements from suspects stating they know that police cannot pursue. We understand pursuits are inherently dangerous, however this law has not reduced the danger but rather has encouraged a certain criminal element to flee apprehension.”
Another change was making it legal to possess drugs and reducing penalties for possession from a felony to a misdemeanor. The mayors say in their letter that the referral system to get people into treatment is flawed and “impractical to accomplish.”
To talk to a young person, even one in a dangerous situation, requires calling an attorney. Waiting that extra time could put both the juvenile and the police officers at risk, the mayors said in their letter.
“We mayors, and our populations, are proud of our police departments, the training they receive and respect they show for the rights of all our citizens while protecting and serving our cities,” the mayors state in the letter. “We are seeing the rights of most of our citizens being trampled by a few law breakers and our communities diminished. We are hearing loudly from our constituents that there must be course correction of the attempted police reforms put in place by the legislature. Our police departments have demonstrated how law enforcement can be proactive, have close relationships with all members of the communities regardless of background, and be an essential part of quality of life in our state.”
