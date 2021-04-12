Skagit County announced last week that it will spend about $8.9 million in rent and utility assistance for those people living in the county who need extra help because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county received the funds from the state Department of Commerce.
“COVID-19 has created difficult situations for all of us, but especially so for renters and landlords,” Chair of the Board of County Commissioners Lisa Janicki said in a press release. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to provide Skagitionians who are housing insecure with a little help to keep the roof over their heads.”
Funding is available for either renters or landlords who have lost income due to COVID-19 and are struggling to pay or collect rent. An application for rental assistance may be submitted by either an eligible household or by a landlord on behalf of an eligible household.
Households that are behind or unable to pay current rent and who are low-income (defined as 80% or below the area median income) are eligible.
For this area, that median income number is $2,617 for a household of two and $3,267 for a family of four.
The county said in the release that families who are at 50% or below of that median income number and households with one or more individual who has been unemployed for at least 90 days will be prioritized.
Find application and eligibility information on the county’s website, www.skagitcounty.net.
