An all-electric ferry is moving closer to reality after a nearly $1 million grant from the state.
The state Department of Commerce announced a total of $9.8 million in grants last week to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Skagit County’s $989,521 grant will go toward building shoreside charging infrastructure for the ferry the county will buy to replace the aging diesel ferry that services the island.
The Skagit County Council of Governments put the electric ferry on its transportation priority list, approved at its Dec. 16 meeting.
According to the list, the ferry could lead the way for similar ferries in the state and could provide a more sustainable way to travel.
“Skagit County is committed and ready to launch Puget Sound’s first all-electric ferry,” according to the list.
The Commerce grant is part of the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas pollution in transportation, which accounts for more than 40% of emissions, according to a state news release.
The county is replacing the 41-year-old diesel-powered Guemes Island Ferry with a larger 28-car, 150-passenger boat that will be battery-electric. The new ferry will reduce fuel and energy use, operational costs, carbon dioxide emissions, diesel particulate matter and airborne noise, according to county documents.
An electric ferry has been in the plans for Skagit County for several years. In March 2019, the county committed to the 28-car design.
It put into place in August 2018 a surcharge on tickets to help bring in roughly $245,000 a year for a ferry boat replacement.
Skagit County has already secured $11 million for the project, which is estimated to cost about $19.6 million, said county spokesperson Laura Han.
The county needs $13 million for the vessel, $4 million for shoreside electrical equipment and $2 million for terminal upgrades.
Fully funding the electric ferry is one of Skagit County’s legislative priorities for the upcoming 2021 session.
“In order to complete the project, we are seeking an additional $8.6 million from the state transportation budget this session,” Han said in an email. “Depending on the outcomes of session, we’ll look for additional funding sources or avenues.”
Once the project is fully funded, ferry construction is expected to take 21 months. The new vessel is set to enter service in late 2023, according to the county.
