Skagit County featured upcoming repairs and upgrades to the Guemes Island ferry terminal in Anacortes in its 2021 annual bridge report, released March 22.
The report goes over five structurally deficient bridges, as well as proposed repairs.
The county is seeking funding to repair all of these structures, Engineering Technician Torey Nelson said during a presentation to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
The ferry is treated as a bridge, connecting Anacortes and Guemes Island.
Public Works staff inspect each of the 111 county-owned bridges at least every two years, with some requiring annual review, Nelson said. This year, staff inspected 63 bridges.
In addition to the ferry terminal, the other bridges in need of repair are one Old Highway 99, the Skagit River Marblemount Bridge, the bridge on Bay View-Edison Road at Joe Leary Slough and the bridge on F&S Grade Road over the Samish River.
Construction is nearly complete on repairs to deficient girders on the ferry dock, Nelson said.
The construction will remove three girders that have significant structure loss. The steel of the girders have rusted and expanded, breaking the concrete around them.
“These girders are not in the travel way and mostly used for storage,” the report states.
The replacement of the girders is funded by the Federal Ferry Boat Program and county road funds, according to the report.
“With the new girders installed, the sufficiency rating will greatly increase and remove the structure from the “Structurally Deficient” list,” the report states.
Nelson said the county has been awarded or plans to seek funding to repair the remaining structures this year.
“If everything goes according to plan, this list could be blank in three or four years,” he said.
This report only contains bridges owned by the county. Bridges on state and federal roads are inspected and maintained by the state Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.