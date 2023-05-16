The conversation is continuing about the fares on the Guemes Island ferry.
Skagit County originally presented the idea of a rate increase that would, in some cases, more than double current fares.
Following outcry from residents of Guemes Island, the county commissioners took a step back to take another look.
The county is working with its consultant KPFF on the increase. According to the county, farebox returns have not me their target since 2018. The county hasn't implemented a fare increase since 2015, though it did add a ferry replacement surcharge in 2018 to pay for a ferry replacement.
In 2021, the ferry brought in just over $1.1 million in fares. The revenue target for that year was just over $1.3 million, according to the county website.
A public hearing on proposed fare increases is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the County Commissioners' hearing room at 1800 Continental Place in Mount Vernon. A Zoom link is also available at skagitcounty.net/Departments/PublicWorksFerry.
The county is looking at a variety of changes with this current increase, including fare options that include need-based and senior discounts, an evaluation of the fares structure around multi-use ride punch-cards and looking at other revenue sources, including prices for parking.
Nothing is set in stone yet, according to the website.
The proposal puts adult passenger tickets at $4.50 each during non-peak winter rates and $5.50 during busier months. For seniors over 65 and disabled riders, the rate would be $2.25 for non-peak rates and $3 during peak times. Youths 18 and younger would ride free, even when they have a bicycle.
Adults who want to ride with bicycles would be between $3.50 and $5.50 (depending on discount) during the non-peak months and $5 and $6.75 at the peak.
Motorist rates would start at $7.75 for a motorcycle and rider during non-peak months and go up to $11.25 for a vehicle under 22 feet. During peak months, those rates range from $11.25 to $16.75. Oversized vehicles start $21.50 each ride during non-peak months and $27.25 during peak rates.
Punch cards would be between $129.75 and $221.50, depending on discounts and size of vehicle, for 20 rides. As it stands now, those cards would need to be used within 90 days.
All the proposed fare include the capital surcharge that is currently collecting money for a future boat replacement.
Commissioners ultimately will decide what the new rate system will be. At a meeting July 10, the commissioners will finalize the resolution for the fare increase expected to go in place Aug. 15.
Information on proposed rates is at skagitcounty.net/Departments/PublicWorksFerry/2023ratestudy.htm.
“We thank our Public Works staff for their time and dedication throughout this process,” Board of County Commissioners Chair Ron Wesen said in a statement on the county's website.
A lot of work has gone on, Commissioner Lisa Janicki said in the statement.
“This rate study has been a heavy lift for Public Works staff," she said. "... The County took the time to work through the process and it shows in this report.”
Commissioner Peter Browning agreed.
“Not only do we thank our staff who strived to find a workable balance between the county’s needs and the needs of Guemes Islanders, we also want to thank the individuals who took the time to participate in this process with us,” he said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.