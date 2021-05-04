Local officials had planned Monday for what the numbers seemed to say was coming: Skagit County would be one of several counties to regress to Phase 2 in the state’s economic reopening plan during the pandemic.
The county instead got a temporary reprieve.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that all counties would stay in their current phases of economic reopening — Skagit is in Phase 3 — with their numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations assessed in two weeks.
Skagit and several other counties had seen recent increases in new cases and hospitalizations that could have caused Inslee to tighten restrictions on the number of people allowed in businesses, gyms, restaurants, worship services and other public spaces.
But Inslee said projections by the state Department of Health suggest case numbers are reaching a plateau as the number of vaccinations increase.
“Current data suggests that Washington’s fourth wave of COVID-19 is leveling out,” Inslee said in a press conference. “Our economy is beginning to show early signs of growth, and we know vaccines are the ticket to further reopening — as long as we adhere to public health guidance until enough people are vaccinated.”
Inslee said the rate of COVID-19 deaths “has gone down considerably” since vaccinations began, and he encouraged Washingtonians to get vaccinated — and for those who are unsure about vaccines to talk to their primary care providers.
The local numbers
Roughly 32% of the population in Skagit County has been fully vaccinated, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere told the City Council on Monday. Vaccinations are “going to be our ticket out of this pandemic.” She said counties are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions “across all ages except people 70 years and older, and that is the group, of course, that is fully vaccinated.”
Skagit County’s rate of new cases was 228.4 per 100,000 population over the previous 14 days, “the highest rate we’ve seen since last January,” Gere said.
Skagit County had 494 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 34 more hospitalizations in April. By Monday, the total cumulative number of cases was 4,907 and the number of hospitalizations was 315. A total of 67 people in the county have died, according to Skagit County Public Health.
“We continually monitor the case rates and hospitalizations locally, regionally and nationally,” said Elise Cutter, Island Hospital’s chief operating officer. “While we expected an increase in COVID-19 cases following spring break and the Easter holiday, we are encouraging our patients and community members to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet and to continue making smart choices.”
Riding out the pandemic
Local officials said they have the tools to help the community ride out the pandemic — and possibly avoid a change in phase status.
At Island Hospital, vaccination appointments are available Wednesdays and Thursdays, and the hospital plans to resume offering the one-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
At Anacortes City Hall, Gere said the city has money available for more business assistance grants. Finance Director Steve Hoglund said the city was notified it will receive $2.89 million from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, and a portion of the funds can be used to help businesses and workers ride out the pandemic.
“We have continued to look at ways to help the community” during the pandemic, Gere said Monday. “It’s an ongoing process for us. Once the governor makes his announcement, we will immediately assess how we can help (businesses).”
In Olympia, the state Legislature in April passed a $2.2 billion COVID-19 relief bill, which Inslee signed. It increases minimum unemployment benefits starting July 1, caps certain tax rates through 2025 and relieves employers of unemployment insurance charges for jobless claims filed between March 22 and May 30, 2020, the period of Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Earlier in the day, Gere said this of the pandemic and vaccinations: “We’re all fatigued. It’s been a year and a few months — it’s been a really long process. We need to stay the course, continue to wear masks and get vaccinated. I’m hoping that in a few months, we’ll be able to say this is behind us and get back somewhat to what we consider normalcy.”
Jan Iversen, president of Island Hospital’s Board of Commissioners, also encouraged people to get vaccinated and stay connected with the community to encourage each other.
“Keep on communicating with people and friends, keep encouraging others that we will get through this. It will only happen if everyone makes an effort.”
