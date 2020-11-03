When Skagit County elections workers collected ballots from the full dropbox behind the Anacortes Public Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday, voter turnout in Skagit County had already surpassed 70%.
“Seventy percent of ballots were in-house and signature-verified as of 2 p.m. Monday,” county spokeswoman Laura Han said Tuesday.
With voters having until 8 p.m. Election Day to turn in their ballots, it was possible that the voter turnout here would surpass that of 2016, when 79.8% of voters cast ballots in the election between Republican land developer/reality TV show host Donald J. Trump and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-New York.
Skagit County’s voter turnout was 83% in 2012, when President Barack Obama successfully sought a second term against Republican Mitt Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts (and future U.S. senator from Utah).
The county turnout was nearly 87% in 2008 when Obama — then a U.S. senator from Illinois — made history as the first African American elected president. The Republican candidate was Sen. John McCain of Arizona.
In 2004, 83% of Skagit County voters cast ballots in the presidential election when President George W. Bush fended off a reelection challenge from Sen. John F. Kerry, D-Massachusetts.
In 2000, just over 70% of Skagit County voters cast ballots in the presidential election when Bush — at the time the Republican governor of Texas — made history as the second son of a president to be elected president. The Democratic candidate was Vice President Al Gore, who won the popular vote but not the electoral vote — a scenario that would be repeated in 2016 for the fifth time in the nation’s history.
Initial election results will be posted after the Anacortes American’s deadline Tuesday. Please check for local results at goskagit.com and an updated roundup next week in the Anacortes American.
