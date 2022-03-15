Things are staying steady in terms of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Saturday, the mask mandate lifted for most places throughout the state. Masks are no longer required in most places, though they are required in health care facilities, on public transportation and in long-term care facilities. Business owners may choose whether to require masks in their businesses.
“Due to the continuing COVID-19 threat, some people who are immunocompromised or medically vulnerable, or who remain concerned for their own health or the health of their family or community, have the right to continue to wear a face covering and take other preventative measures,” Gov. Jay Inslee wrote in his new proclamation.
Masks are still required in all Island Health facilities, CEO Elise Cutter said. The health organization is also keeping its limited visitor policy in place.
Staff will reevaluate at the end of the month, once it sees if there is a spike in cases linked to the end of mask wearing, Cutter said. At that point, the visitor policy may be changed.
“We want to ensure there are no spikes or changes in our community,” she said.
Between Monday, March 7, and Monday, March 14, Island Hospital saw only 10 new cases of COVID-19.
Countywide, the state Department of Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and three new hospitalizations in Skagit County for the five days running March 6 through March 10.
The 51 new cases is down from 80 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and from the 108 reported the week before that.
The county opened its new testing site this week at Cascade Mall in Burlington. The site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds closed March 4.
The new site is on the east side of the mall, near the old Johnny Carino’s restaurant. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Public Health is offering free, rapid antigen testing, with results in 14-45 minutes.
“The move to the mall will allow Public Health to right-size our testing services,” Skagit County Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a statement on the county’s website. “Demand for testing ebbs and flows, so we need to be flexible to best serve our community. The new location will allow us this flexibility.”
