An anonymous gift of 77 acres on Guemes Island to the Skagit Land Trust is the largest the trust has received from an individual, according to the trust’s director.
Michael Kirshenbaum, conservation director for Skagit Land Trust, said the donation was a few years in the making.
The donated land, southwest of Guemes Mountain, includes 39 acres of forest, 21 acres of agricultural land, 17 acres of wetlands and a historic barn.
“It’s a highly significant area environmentally and ecologically on Guemes Island,” Kirshenbaum said. “It’s easily the biggest wetland complex.”
The Skagit Land Trust now manages 284 acres in total on Guemes Island, called the Guemes Mountain and Valley Conservation Area. Part of the Guemes Mountain trail runs through the donated property, so the entire trail system is now on trust property.
The trust will continue to lease the agricultural land to a local farmer, keeping the local wetlands in mind.
“We want to make sure that the farming is compatible with the overall ecosystem,” Kirshenabum said. “Agricultural use especially at this scale can be very compatible with good ecology on a site.”
They are working on increasing public access to the agricultural area.
The trust hopes to preserve the historic barn on the property, which is at least 100 years old.
“We want to stabilize it and keep it as the iconic structure that it is, and hopefully make it still useable for agricultural purposes,” Kirshenbaum said.
The area was once proposed to be the site of an aluminum smelter before people spoke out against it in the 1960s.
“It’s really the Guemes community that made all this happen from top to bottom,” Kirshenbaum said. “The Land Trust is honored to be part of it and to steward these lands long term.”
