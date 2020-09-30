The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners voted Sept. 22 to authorize its general manager to negotiate an agreement with the City of Anacortes for the transfer of the Fidalgo Island Water System.
The city and PUD signed an agreement last winter to pursue the transfer.
The city, which operates a regional water system, supplies water wholesale to the Skagit PUD for Fidalgo Island Water System, which serves Dewey Beach, Gibralter, Fidalgo Heights, Similk and Summit Park. City and PUD officials have said it will be easier and less expensive for the city to manage the water system because of the service area’s proximity to Anacortes.
The proposal is for a no-cost transfer of ownership from Skagit PUD to the city, Skagit PUD spokesman Kevin Tate said. The acquisition must be approved by the Skagit PUD Board of Commissioners and the City Council.
Michael and Rita James of South Fidalgo Island wrote to the Skagit PUD in favor of the transfer.
“We have an Anacortes address and are already serviced by the City in other areas. It makes sense to deal directly with the City since it owns the water. Assumably, this transfer would be cost-neutral or benefit us financially through reduced water bills. We urge you to approve this transfer.”
Charles Wilson of Gibralter agreed.
“I understand that the proposed transfer to the city of Anacortes would provide me with the same water, a possibly enhanced level of service, and at essentially the same cost. Under these circumstances, I have no objection to the proposed transfer.”
Lyle Mooney, an elected cemetery district commissioner who lives on Thompson Road, opposed the transfer.
“From my observation of comparison of lack of maintenance of public entities such (as) roads, I again feel there is nothing to be gained.”
Art Fournier of Gibralter proposed that the matter be decided by voters in the Fidalgo Island Water System service area.
Fidalgo Island Water System serves 732 residential and commercial connections.
According to the PUD website: The system “was established in 1956 when residents of several Similk Bay-area neighborhoods established Local Utility District No. 2 and asked Skagit PUD to build and operate the water system, to be funded by water rates. The system expanded in 1961 to include Gibralter and Dewey Beach.”
Acquisition would increase the size of Anacortes’ water system by 9% and would generate about $424,000 in annual revenue and cost $51,000 a year to operate, city Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer has said.
The revenue balance would go toward capital improvements on the system, he said.
Fidalgo Island Water System customers will pay slightly less each month for service, Buckenmeyer said in an earlier interview. The district charges a base rate of $32.38 and a per-gallon rate of 2 cents per gallon; the city charges a base rate of $30.99 and a per-gallon rate of about 1.1 cents per gallon.
The city has the right to 54 million gallons a day from the Skagit River, but typically draws 20 million gallons a day, according to Finance Director Steve Hoglund. In addition to the Skagit PUD, the city supplies water wholesale to the Town of La Conner, the City of Oak Harbor, and the Swinomish Utility Authority.
Skagit PUD is the water utility for the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley and obtains its water from the Judy Reservoir. The PUD also operates eight remote systems, among them Fidalgo Island Water System and, on Guemes Island, Potlatch Beach. Most of the remote systems have wells; Potlatch Beach has a desalination plant.
