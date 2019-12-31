Starting Jan. 2, the fare for Skagit Transit will be increased, and free transfers will be eliminated.
Instead of one-day, fixed route passes costing $2, they will be $3; and instead of monthly fixed-route passes costing $25, they will be $30.
This is in response to increased operating costs, according to a press release from Skagit Transit. Frequent riders are encouraged to buy day or month passes now that there will be no free transfers.
County Connecter route fares will not change and stay at their current cost, between $1 to $2 depending on the route.
There will be added features on the fixed route coaches in the coming year, according to Skagit Transit.
This is the first rate increase in over 10 years.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.