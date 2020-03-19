Skagit Transit is currently offering travel on all of its fixed routes for free as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The practice allows riders and drivers to practice social distancing while on the bus, according to the Skagit Transit website.
A map and information is available at skagittransit.org.
