Guemes Ferry
The Guemes Island ferry.

 Skagit Publishing file photo

A haul-out of the Guemes Island ferry is scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 19.

Dakota Creek Industries will complete work totaling $738,505 that includes spot painting, routine service on major equipment and stripping and cleaning the fuel tanks.


