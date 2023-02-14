The Guemes Island ferry.
A haul-out of the Guemes Island ferry is scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 19.
Dakota Creek Industries will complete work totaling $738,505 that includes spot painting, routine service on major equipment and stripping and cleaning the fuel tanks.
The work includes the completion of the U.S. Coast Guard dry dock credit.
The ferry's Certificate of Inspection requires the vessel be hauled out for maintenance every two years. Work must be completed by March 31.
The last haul-out was in June 2021.
While the vessel is in dry dock, passenger-only service will take up to 49 people at a time back and forth between Anacortes and Guemes Island.
While the ferry is out of commission, Skagit Transit will offer shuttle service on Guemes Island.
The service is available from Sunday, Feb. 26, to Monday, March 20.
Hours are 7-11:45 a.m. and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 8:30-11:45 a.m. and 12:30-5:15 p.m. Sundays.
Anyone who wants to take the shuttle can call 360-757-4433, press 1 and ask for Guemes dispatch. A ride should be requested at least one hour before needed.
The bus travels on paved roads only.
Fares are $1 for a standard rider and 50 cents for those who qualify for reduced fares. Passengers age 18 or younger rides for free.
Information: www.skagittransit.org
(0) comments
