Starting today, Aug. 5, Skagit Transit will charge fares for paratransit riders.
The $2, one-way fare is intended to increase revenue to support the service. It is the first paratransit fare introduced in 26 years.
Punch cards are available, offering 10 rides for $20 or a month of unlimited rides for $60. It is recommended that paratransit riders call Skagit Transit at least two days in advance to schedule rides.
