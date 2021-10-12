Skagit, Whatcom transportation authorities join fare systems to help bus riders Staff report Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Skagit Transit bus is shown in this 2020 file photo File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People using public transit in Whatcom and Skagit counties will now have a easier time transferring between two transit systems.Skagit Transit and the Whatcom Transportation Authority joined electronic fare systems last week, meaning travelers can use the same system to pay their fares on the buses.Customers can pay their fares with a smart phone app or a reloadable smartcard through the UMO system. Riders can also continue using cash to pay their fares.For information on Skagit Transit’s UMO bus fare payment system, call 360-757-4433. More from this section Anacortes American wins awards from Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Posted: 8 p.m. Police Blotter: Naughty kids, rescued kayaker, online fraud among week's calls Posted: 7:40 p.m. Rising construction costs affecting Anacortes Family Center's housing project Posted: 7 p.m. Candidates discuss issues during Anacortes Chamber forum Posted: 6:49 p.m. City of Anacortes to use federal funds to help recover from pandemic Posted: 6:50 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Fare Whatcom Transportation Authority Transports Transit Bus System Authority Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
