People using public transit in Whatcom and Skagit counties will now have a easier time transferring between two transit systems.

Skagit Transit and the Whatcom Transportation Authority joined electronic fare systems last week, meaning travelers can use the same system to pay their fares on the buses.

Customers can pay their fares with a smart phone app or a reloadable smartcard through the UMO system.

Riders can also continue using cash to pay their fares.

For information on Skagit Transit’s UMO bus fare payment system, call 360-757-4433.

