The Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project has raised about $31,000 toward a $550,000 goal for a new skate park on R Avenue.
Project proponents say the current skate park — built in the 1990s within the 10-acre Alice Parchman Newland Park — is in poor condition, with verticals that are too steep and a concrete surface that is too rough and has cracks. In addition, the surface where the walls of the bowl meet flat ground is not beveled.
The Anacortes American reported on the project in May when it was introduced to the City Council by Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford. He said at the time that the condition of the skate park was further complicated when a well-meaning supporter of the park painted the surface, making it slick in some places.
Lunsford said the plan would include demolishing the current skate park and building a larger one in its place.
Skateboard shop owner Rachel Muntean-Salazar, president of the skate park project, said a new park would draw visitors who often visit more notable skate parks, such as the Scott Stamnes Memorial Skatepark on Orcas Island, 10,000 square feet; the La Conner Skatepark, 5,000 square feet; and the Bellingham Skatepark, 10,000 square feet.
There are at least four national championships a year in the U.S., two major tournaments in Vancouver, B.C., and several national qualifying tournaments. That doesn’t include local and regional tournaments each year.
“A skate park here would bring a lot more tourism here and bring a lot of revenue to local businesses,” Muntean-Salazar said.
There are social benefits, as well.
“Everyone in the skateboarding community is very welcoming and supportive,” she said. “Particularly in this era of social media, a lot young people need that support.”
Muntean-Salazar said the skate park improvement project has gotten a boost. It recently received an $11,500 grant. And the board has two new members: John Glassett, an avid bike rider and skateboarder; and Erik Gonzales, CEO of an urban art collective. Other board members are vice president Leo Salazar, owner of Seven Sorrows Tattoo and prior member of skate park committee for Bellevue Skate Park; secretary/treasurer Sheri Muntean, a CPA and former Anacortes planning commissioner; and John Archibald, owner of Johnny Picassos and a former City Council member.
Muntean-Salazar is confident the new skate park will someday be a reality. Her goal is 2023.
“I’d love to say sooner,” she said.
The project is being led by the Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project and not the city, though the city would get involved if the project nears the permitting process.
The current skate park is named for Ben Root, who served on the City Council from 1994-1997. He died during his term in a motorcycle accident in Florida.
“We would like to have a discussion with the Root family about redesigning the park if this effort continues to gain momentum,” Lunsford emailed in May. “Then we would discuss city priority with the Mayor, City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission if we needed to apply for grants or if city funds were required … If it was determined to be the top priority and it did receive funding and any necessary grant money, then we would have to go through the appropriate planning and construction process.”
