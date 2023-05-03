With criss-crossing skateboarders, bikers and the occasional scooter rider, the Ben Root Skate Park was full of activity Saturday.
Music filled the air as the community gathered around the park to give it a last big celebration before the park is torn up to make room for a bigger and better one.
Construction is expected in the coming months for a much bigger and upgraded park, with a new parking lot and, hopefully, a pump track for newer riders and skaters to hone their skills.
Ben Leddusire, John Glassett and Jeff Perkins decided to throw a big farewell party to the old park, welcoming in members of the skating and biking community who have long since moved away from Anacortes.
The old friends wanted to make something like this happen for a while now, even before they knew the park was going to be replaced, Leddusire said. He came up from Seattle for the party, which he said was full of positivity and a great send-off for the park that brought so many memories for so many people.
"A lot more came than we expected," he said. "A lot of my friends I haven't seen in years."
At times over the afternoon and early evening, there were close to 100 people there, though people came in and out during the day, he said.
"All kinds of people were there, it was super cool," Glassett said. "Friends came out from 20 years ago."
These are people he used to see at the park every day but hasn't seen for a decade or more, he said. Some still had the same bikes they had back then.
"It was like a time machine," he said.
A 2005 Anacortes High School graduate, Leddusire was there when the skate park was first being built.
"I remember riding it before it was even completed, when it was just dirt and a few cement patches here and there," said Leddusire, who rides a bike.
Back then, any extra time was spent at the park, he said. He made a lot of great friends at the park.
It's great to have a place in town for everybody, which is what this new park is going to be, he said.
Glassett said he remembers when he and Perkins also rode it when it was not much more than a dirt lot.
"We wanted to have a final fun time," he said.
Leddusire said he can't wait for the new park, which will be a better, improved place for riders of all kinds.
The current park has served its purpose well, but it's time for an upgrade, Glassett said.
Bids for the project came in higher than expected, said Rachel Muntean-Salazar, who helps organize the Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project. Right now, it's expected to cost about $1.6 million, higher than the expected $1.1 million.
The improvement project has brought in about $970,000 so far in community donations, with about $700,000 more needed for a full project.
There is still a gap to be closed if this park is going to happen as planned, Muntean-Salazar said.
To raise funds, naming rights will be offered up for different features of the park if people want to sponsor them.
"We're feeling hopeful," Muntean-Salazar said.
There are reasons that cost estimates have risen, the project's treasurer and accountant Sheri Muntean said. The project has grown in square footage since its early plans and is now beyond the size of the current park. A pump track was added after requests from community members. Prices of supplies have also gone up, she said.
Bob Vaux, the city's Parks and Recreation Department's assistant director, said staff is trying to figure out what to do as the fundraising group continues to seek money that will keep this project going.
"I'm optimistic that we, as a community of people working on this, will be able to move this forward," he said.
If the money can't be worked out, the project will have to be re-bid, perhaps in a two-phase approach or without some of the features desired, Glassett said. The pump track is something Glassett said he doesn't want to lose. That track contains small hills that allow skaters and bikers to maintain their momentum, so they can practice going up and down and taking turns before they drop into the bigger features of the park, he said.
The group is excited to work with Grindline Skateparks, Inc., who is listed as the project subcontractor. That company has designed some of the best skate parks around, including one on Orcas Island that draws in people from all over, Glassett said.
