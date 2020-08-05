The final warning sign came down Monday at Skyline Marina, one week after an estimated 13,000 gallons of sewage spilled onto Skyline Way after an air release valve broke at the sewage pump station there.
Callers reported at 8:30 a.m. July 23 seeing wastewater flowing up through a manhole and onto the street. Wastewater treatment plant lab supervisor Corrin Hamburg said city crews arrived within 15 minutes of the call, shut down the pump station and used a vactor truck to clean the street and flush and vacuum a storm drain that leads to the marina.
An unknown volume of wastewater entered a storm drain and escaped into the marina, forcing the city stormwater department to close Skyline beaches and warn people to stay out of the water at the marina.
The air release valve was repaired and the pump station was back in operation within 45 minutes, Hamburg said. The stormwater department immediately began testing marine waters for fecal coliform.
Corrina Marote, environmental health specialist with Skagit County Public Health, said the city notified the state Department of Ecology about the spill; Ecology, in turn, notified Skagit Public Health. The city implemented the beach closures on advice from Skagit Public Health, Marote said.
The city also reported fecal coliform counts to Skagit Public Health.
Diane Hennebert, water program manager for the city stormwater department, said the beach at Tugboat Park was cleared for public access on July 27; Cabana Beach was cleared on July 29. She said she deemed the waters at Skyline Marina safe on Monday based on the results of her latest fecal coliform test.
The spill is believed to be the largest since February 2018, though that spill was caused by a rainstorm and not mechanical failure. The storm caused a mix of 150,000 gallons of stormwater and wastewater to spill from a manhole onto Q Avenue. Two years earlier, an estimated 1 million gallons overflowed in the same location. The city plans to upgrade and expand the wastewater treatment plant to accommodate stormwater surges and population growth.
