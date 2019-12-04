A report defining the boundaries of the Smiley’s Bottom wetland is nearing completion, according to city Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford.
“We’re reviewing it with the (Anacortes) school district as they are the property owner,” Lunsford wrote to the American on Nov. 27. “… I am hopeful it will be finalized early in 2020.”
The city and consultant Aqua-Terr have been working this year on a plan to protect the Smiley’s Bottom wetland from encroachment and neighboring land uses. A wetland expert from the state Department of Ecology, alerted by a resident, visited the wetland in late 2017 and determined that some work performed there by the city did not “appear to have been approved under appropriate regulatory authorities.”
The 35-acre wetland is habitat for numerous species of birds and land animals. The wetland bisects the field managed by the School District for youth football, youth lacrosse and youth soccer; and Volunteer Park, home to three ball fields and Kiwanis Meadows.
Ecology asked the city to:
• Delineate/survey the boundary of all wetlands at Smiley’s Bottom;
• Identify mitigation measures to enhance the wetlands;
• Install fences and/or critical area signs along the buffer boundary to identify where land-use activities should cease in order “to protect the buffer from further encroachment and allow the plant community to return;”
• Perform additional wetland enhancements to make up for impacts of fill material used on the cross-country trail within the wetland. The work on the trail “appears to exceed resurfacing,” Ecology wrote.
Lunsford said in February he expected the plan would be submitted in April; Planning Director Don Measamer said at the time that there would be workshops “with input from the public.”
“The delay is because it is a complicated process,” Lunsford wrote Monday in an email. “We did get a draft from the consultant in May and have been working with them on revisions since. Once we are able to review it with the School District and are both satisfied with the document, then we will begin a public process.”
