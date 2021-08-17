Smoke from wildfires burning throughout the region settled into Skagit County last week, giving the sky a reddish hue and making it hard for some to breathe.
The Northwest Clean Air Agency issued an alert for Thursday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 14, to warn people of worsening air quality.
Exposure to smoke can cause burning eyes, and aggravate heart and lung diseases and other serious health problems. Public health agencies recommend limiting outdoor activities and filtering indoor air.
The smoke came at the same time that temperatures in the region climbed.
As of Monday, air quality in the Anacortes area had returned to “Good,” according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency, meaning minimal health risk.
Hazy skies may return Wednesday as wind carries in smoke from the fires in Southern British Columbia, according to Northwest Clean Air Agency Communications Program Manager Seth Preston.
However, marine air is expected to keep flowing into the area, keeping smoke up higher, Preston said in an email.
Light rain moving through the area has also meant suppression of a few of the fires, he said.
“Toward the end of the week and through the weekend, periods of showery weather are in the forecast, which should help keep fire activity down and prevent smoke from entering our area,” he said in the email.
As of now, the agency is forecasting “Good” conditions for area counties, including Skagit, with occasional periods of “Moderate” air quality.
The predictions are subject to change based on weather patterns, Preston said in the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.