Smoke filled the air in Anacortes over the weekend, blanketing Fidalgo Island in a thick haze.
An air quality alert from the Northwest Clean Air Agency is in place until 5 p.m. Thursday.
While air quality improved Monday, conditions worsened Tuesday morning to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" in the Anacortes downtown area and out on March's Point. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children, should choose less strenuous exercise and shorten time outdoors, according to the Department of Ecology.
The department expects the air quality in Anacortes to continue to improve over the next few days, with "Moderate" levels Wednesday and Thursday and a "Good" rating expected Friday.
Tuesday morning, Anacortes had the worst air quality in the Northwest Clean Air Agency's coverage area, according to its website.
A fire safety burn ban is in place in Skagit County, but an air quality burn ban is not currently.
Fires at the Suiattle River, Boulder Lake and Bolt Creek have grown in recent days, affecting the region.
"We know these are unusual conditions for this late in the year and especially west of the Cascades — an area typically known for wetter weather," the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a post on its website.
Several fires are also burning in North Cascades National Park area, near the Canada border.
