More ice and snow hit Anacortes last week, plunging temperatures below freezing and causing slick conditions on the roadways.
The Anacortes School District started school late on two days and Skagit County delayed the start of the Guemes Island ferry one day as crews worked to de-ice the terminal.
Several vehicles slid off the road along Highway 20 outside of Anacortes.
The snow that blanketed areas of Skagit County overnight Wednesday, Feb. 23, and into Thursday, Feb. 24, marked the fourth lowland snowfall in the county this winter.
No snow is in the forecast for the rest of this week, though Anacortes should expect rain, according to the National Weather Service. The rainy weather will continue until Thursday, when things will switch to mostly cloudy. The area may see sun starting Sunday.
Last week, most places in the county where volunteers log daily weather records saw 1 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
That’s the least amount of snow in any of the snowstorms this winter. It’s unusual during a typical winter to see lowland snow, particularly several times.
“We’ve been in a chillier weather pattern,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said. “When we’re in a colder weather pattern and we have a system moving through it brings us some lowland snow.”
Snow in Northwest Washington requires a mix of cold air and moisture.
DeFlitch said the cold air supply usually comes from British Columbia and interior Canada in what’s called a Fraser Outflow. The moisture comes off the Pacific Ocean.
Anacortes also saw snow and ice the week after Christmas.
Between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, the City of Anacortes used about 100 tons of salt and 200 tons of sand to help battle the snow and ice.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.