It was a snowy few days across much of the state this past weekend, and Anacortes was no exception. Temperatures stayed below freezing for multiple days before warming up a bit Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, most of Anacortes received between 6 and 8 inches of snow between Friday and Sunday. For the rest of the week, Anacortes should see temperatures in the 40s along with lots of rain.
