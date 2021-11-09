The Anacortes High School soccer team ended its season last week after falling in an overtime match.
As she reflected on the season, Coach Gretchen Hanson said she was proud of her team and its dedication to the motto: “Love. Grow. Serve. Compete.”
Hanson reentered coaching seven years ago after an eight-year break. At that time, there were only five returning players and 15 freshmen who had never played for a team like this one.
“This year brings joy in numerous ways,” she said in an email. “The culture of the Seahawk program is positive, continually growing and competing now in one of the toughest 2A leagues in the state. If you make it to state, you’ve battled 3-4 teams who are ranked in the top 10 teams in the state. For the first time in seven years, we made it to the first round of districts with potential to not just be there but pursue and compete for one of three berths to state.”
Leading up to the game, Hanson said she knew she had positions to fill as injuries and illness had plagued the team all season. Four games into this season, key goal scorer Camryn Kerr got hurt and had to leave play. So, the squad and coaches worked to train three new players in the forward position and two new central midfielders who were new to playing those positions at a varsity level.
“These players worked tirelessly to grow and it showed,” Hanson said in her email.
As the girls entered districts, they faced No. 2 ranked Sehome Oct. 30 and battled hard.
“Playing Sehome to a 2-2 tie after two overtime periods and losing by only one penalty kick in a shootout was without a doubt the highlight of this year,” Hanson said in her email. “Finally having all starting players back on the pitch minus (Kerr) for 50 minutes gave us a chance to see how we had improved since the last time we played Sehome five weeks prior. We legitimately could have pulled off an upset.
“The outcome didn’t matter, I was all smiles knowing how far we had come in such a short period of time. Determination, character, working toward our goals, not focusing on the other team, drove this team.”
During that game, senior Fai Puengpoh injured her ankle, ending her season.
Then, the team took on the Cedarcrest Red Wolves Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Hanson had to readjust the lineup. Again, it came down to overtime.
Cedarcrest snapped a 2-2 tie with an overtime goal and eliminated Anacortes from the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Emma Foley scored unassisted from the top of the 18-yard box in the first half, and Breann Morgenthaler scored on a putback in the second half to account for the Seahawks’ goals.
“Our Seahawks fought to the very end,” Hanson said to Skagit Publishing at the time. “With several injuries and players fighting through significant pain, we still had our chance.”
Hanson highlighted the play of Morgenthaler and Gessica Oliver, both outside midfielders, and forward-midfielder Brooklyn Brichta. Goalkeeper Claire Schnabel made 20 saves.
“In our final game, our outside midfielder Oliver incurred a significant injury and continued to play through; a season-ending injury to our forward starter Reese Morgenthaler occurred when she was taken out by the opponent’s keeper; a pulled hamstring and an elbow to the nose of our central mid starter Erin Kennedy forced her to fight through significant pain,” Hanson said in her email. “Yet we still forced Cedarcrest to overtime only allowing them to equalize in the last two minutes of the match.”
As the season ends, four seniors will graduate, three from the varsity team. They are varsity captains Puengpoh and Sammy Dziminowicz, senior varsity player Alyssa Digweed and C Team leader Arlene Cruz. Thirteen players will return this year, with a lot of experience.
