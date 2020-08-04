Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO Peter Browning and Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson were leading Tuesday's primary election in their bids for county commissioner, District 2. Both were ahead of incumbent long-time Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt.
Browning, who stated no political party preference, was leading with 2,043 votes, or almost 40%. Hudson, a Democrat, had 1,664 votes, or 32%. Dahlstedt, a Democrat, had 1,429 votes, or nearly 28%.
Some 80,694 ballots were mailed out, according to the Skagit County Auditor Elections Department; 19,566 ballots were counted as of Tuesday night and an estimated 18,000 remain to be counted.
For County Commission, District 1, incumbent Ron Wesen and county Planning Commissioner Mark Lundsten appeared to have secured the path to the November election. Lundsten, a Democrat, was leading with 4,540 votes, or 53%; Wesen, a Republican, had 3,530 votes, or 41%; and former Anacortes City Council member Johnny Archibald had 479 votes for just over 5%.
Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3
Former county prosecutor Tom Seguine appeared to be advancing to the general election with 7,832 votes, or 46%, in his bid to become Skagit County Superior Court judge, Position 3. The second top vote-getter as of Tuesday was deputy public defender Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, who received 4,936 votes, or 29%; or court commissioner Heather Shand Perkins, who received 4,333 votes, or 25%.
Skagit County Public Utility District Commissioner
Kenneth Goodwin, a Port of Anacortes commissioner who served as a water district commissioner in Woodinville, was leading in his bid to become Skagit County PUD commissioner from District 1. Goodwin had 1,855 votes, or 27%, to advance to the general election.
The next top vote-getter as of Tuesday was entrepreneur Andrew Miller, who received 1,635 votes, or almost 24%. But not far behind is project engineer Wim Houppermans, who received 1,607 votes, also at almost 24%.
Farther down the crowded field were attorney Rick Pitt, a former water district commissioner in Chelan, who was in fourth place with 1,197 votes, or 18%. Bryce Nickel, a diversity consultant and Democratic Party precinct committee officer, was in the fifth spot with 499 votes, or 7%.
