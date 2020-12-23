All students should be back in school buildings by Feb. 8, according to a new plan released by the Anacortes School District.
A new set of regulations released by Gov. Jay Inslee’s office means that the road should soon be clear to bring back more students, Superintendent Justin Irish said at a School Board meeting Dec. 17.
The guidelines, presented Dec. 16, are good news, Irish said. They were unexpected, but the School District is looking forward to bringing back more students and getting back to in-person learning, he said.
The new metrics greatly increase how many positive COVID-19 cases can be allowed in a county without having to shut down.
The new rules say a hybrid schedule can commence when cases are between 50 and 350 cases per 100,000. This is an increase from the previous limit of 25-75 cases per 100,000 people.
As of Friday, Skagit County had 405 cases per 100,000, still too high for now.
The turnaround could happen faster, but not with most of the staff taking time off at the holidays for a much-deserved break, Irish said.
“It’s feasible for us to switch so quickly,” he said. “We are ready, but we want to make sure we are able to do everything safely.”
In Anacortes, students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade can expect to return to in-person learning on Jan. 11. Those at the middle and high schools are expected to go back Feb. 8.
The students at the elementary level will be back on their split-day schedules Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and will learn remotely on Wednesdays.
Students at the middle and high schools will be on a full-day rotating schedule, according to the district.
Older grades are coming back later for a few reasons, Irish said. There are still some logistics to work out, like lunchtime and class schedules. It is also easier to transition everything during a semester break, and Feb. 8 marks the first day of the second semester, he said.
The district is working hard to make sure it has enough staff and substitutes in place to keep the schools running, Irish said. One reason the district shut down in-person learning in November after only three weeks was because when teachers were exposed to the virus, they had to stay home for two weeks. That caused a staffing shortage that meant the schools were no longer able to safely run, Irish has said.
The state and county have since adopted new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time after exposure to 10 days if no symptoms are present or seven days when accompanied by a negative COVID-19 test.
During the Dec. 17 meeting, Irish talked about the push to get new substitutes in place and to make sure the schools were ready.
Irish and head of technology and transportation Robert Pohl are taking classes to be able to drive school buses, just in case they need to fill in on bus routes.
“You will probably see me out driving a bus,” Irish said.
He is also ready to step in to teach, as are the rest of his leadership team, and to clean classrooms between groups.
“It’s all hands on deck,” he said.
The district is unable to take volunteers as it normally would right now, because of safety guidelines. Instead, Irish and the other leadership staff members are asking anyone who wants to volunteer and who can do so to apply to be a substitute or a bus driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.