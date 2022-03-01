The Russian flag will continue to fly above the welcome signs in Anacortes, for now.
The flags are on the signs near the entrance to town on Highway 20 and outside the Anacortes ferry terminal. Both were put in by the Sister Cities Association and represent the partnership between Anacortes and its sister city Lomonosov, Russia.
Mayor Matt Miller and representatives of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association said Monday they believe there is a difference in supporting that relationship and in supporting the action of Russia’s leader.
Their comments come after emails and social media posts by community members asked the city to remove the flags and perhaps replace them with those of Ukraine.
On Feb. 24, Russia started a large-scale invasion on Ukraine, causing outcry throughout the world.
“Flying the Russian flag … is a message of support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and the Russian government,” community member Randall Ingels wrote in a letter to the mayor Sunday.
Miller said at the City Council meeting Monday that he believes there should be a separation between the partnership that has meant more than 30 years of friendships and exchange of culture with what Putin is doing now.
He offered the City Council members the chance to take action if they desired to change the inclusion of the Russian flag on the signs or in other displays.
Anacortes Sister Cities Association President John Lovric shared with the City Council a statement that the international Sister Cities Association shared in 2014, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started.
This link means positive things for international relations and brings with it communication, the statement reads. The Sister Cities Association does not make decisions based on politics, Lovric read.
He said the partnership with Sister Cities is with the people of Lomonosov, Russia, not with the leadership of the country.
There are many sister cities between the United States and Russia and the United States and Ukraine, Lovric said.
Duane Clark is the past president of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association. He spoke about what the Sister Cities partnership means to him.
“I think it’s safe for me to say that like most Americans, as we watch what has happened in the last week in Ukraine, we are terrified, we are heartbroken and we are inspired by how those Ukrainians have behaved,” he said. “It’s remarkable.”
Clark said he supports any community efforts to support the people of Ukraine.
He said the Russian flags that are flying on the welcome signs in Anacortes are there to stand for the people of Russia.
Clark told stories of the exchanges between Lomonosov and Anacortes and about the friendship and joy that has come with them.
“I think taking the flag down would be a mistake,” he said.
No one else from the community spoke at the meeting.
